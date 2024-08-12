Police secure key convictions in crime prevention efforts

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has achieved significant success in crime prevention and law enforcement by securing convictions against several criminals involved in various offenses, including the remand of seven individuals of the notable Brufut Heights robbery.

Case 1: IGP vs. Name withheld

Name withheld, a juvenile offender, was sentenced on August 7, 2024, by Y/W T. Wilson of the Brikama Children’s Court. Facing three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, shop breaking, and stealing, the accused pleaded guilty at the Brusubi Magistrate Court while being jointly tried with an adult. He received a sentence of one month for each count, to run concurrently. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a compensation of D7,500 or face two years in prison.

Case 2: IGP vs. Omar Susso

Omar Susso was arraigned before Y/W I. Jallow of the Brusubi Magistrate Court on August 8, 2024, charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and threatening violence. After pleading guilty to both counts, Susso was fined D3,000 or a three-month prison term for the first count and D1,000 or ten months’ imprisonment for the second count, with sentences to run concurrently.

These convictions highlight the GPF’s steadfast commitment to upholding the law and its ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and security through diligent prosecution and effective justice delivery. The Gambia Police Force remains dedicated to crime prevention and ensuring that justice prevails, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining peace and order throughout the nation.