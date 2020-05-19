28 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
News

‘Parliament in precarious situation after rejecting state of emergency extension’

306
speaker
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairperson of the National Assembly special select committee on the monitoring and implementation of the state of public emergency, Alhagie Mbowe said the parliament is in unwanted situation after they rejected the extension of the state of emergency.
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mariam Jack-Denton yesterday adjourned the parliament’s planned session on the revised budget expenditure and the supplementary appropriation bill to today without giving any explanation.

- Advertisement -

But Mbowe said the adjournment has “nothing to do with the executive. It was done simply because we wanted to continue the consultation with regard to the extension of the state of emergency to see how best we can salvage the situation because the National Assembly has put itself in a very precarious situation after rejecting the extension.”

“I am not aware of anything like this before. So the adjournment is because the business we are supposed to conduct which is to see if we can salvage the situation has not happened. The minister of finance was supposed to come to table a supplementary appropriation bill. But the bill has a direct connection to the extension of the state of public emergency,” he clarified.

Last Saturday lawmakers rejected the government’s plans to extend the state of public emergency to another 45 days.
For any sitting to take place with regard to the state of emergency, the government would have to come up with another motion. However, the president is empowered to declare another state of emergency for one week.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnother imam convicted for leading Friday prayers
Next articleFormer health minister denies Ebola funds were misused
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

UDP Is Playing Politics With Lives — Presidential Adviser

By Lamin Cham Siaka Jatta, an adviser to the president, has accused the United Democratic Party of playing politics with the lives of Gambians. On Saturday,...
Read more
News

Former health minister denies Ebola funds were misused

By Omar Bah Former health minister, Omar Sey has vehemently denied Minister Dr Ahmadou Samateh's claims that funds that were meant to fight Ebola were...
Read more
News

Another imam convicted for leading Friday prayers

By Amadou Jadama The Magistrate's Court in Brikama yesterday convicted and sentenced an imam to a fine of two thousand dalasi in default to serve...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

cONSTITUTION 1

Is there anything like a ‘plagiarised’ constitution?

By Njundu Drammeh Is there any official length for a Constitution? A chilling criticism against the 2020 Draft Constitution, which is gaining currency amongst our...
harona

Thanks Harona Drammeh for the panel discussion on the new constitution

saika jatta

UDP Is Playing Politics With Lives — Presidential Adviser

omar sey

Former health minister denies Ebola funds were misused

speaker

‘Parliament in precarious situation after rejecting state of emergency extension’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions