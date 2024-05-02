Peace Network statement on 15th OIC Summit in Banjul

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Management and Staff of Peace Network, rejoice and welcome the OIC delegates to The Gambia with peace and serenity.

The 2024 OIC Summit under the theme: Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development, is special to Gambia’s history and will be monumental to her standing in the international sphere. The Gambia will be remembered globally as the Smiling Coast of West Africa to host the 15th summit of the second biggest global convergence.

The Peace Network Team seizes this opportunity to call on all Gambian residents and friends of The Gambia to stand by the Government to ensure a successful and impactful OIC summit. Every Gambian has a significant role to play to ensure a successful Summit.

Meanwhile, during the summit, we call on member states of the OIC to critically look at the precarious global situation in the areas of Peace and Security and come up with tangible strategies to ameliorate the conflict and wars around the world, particularly in the Member States. The world needs Peace and Security.

Furthermore, OIC should also critically look into the situation in the Middle East and strive to find lasting solutions to the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine. OIC being the second largest intergovernmental organisation after the United Nations, has a crucial role to play in preventive diplomacy, peaceful resolution of conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance in times of crisis.

In conclusion, the Peace Network Team is filled with distinct pleasure and a sense of achievement and pride, for the trust and confidence bestowed on Gambia to host 57 Heads of State and Governments from OIC countries.

On this note, we sincerely and peacefully welcome you all to The Republic of The Gambia and wish you a successful summit..