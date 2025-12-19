Pick your favorites in the hottest matches of the AFCON round 1 with 1xBet!

- Advertisement -

The official sponsor of AFCON 2025, 1xBet, talks about the opening games of Africa’s premier national team tournament — matches that mark the start of the road to the trophy and where every game is filled with tension and unpredictability. The bookmaker supports the competition, which traditionally gives fans vivid emotions, big sensations and real football intrigue, bringing together the best teams on the continent and confirming its status as one of the world’s most spectacular football events of the year.

The tournament will be held from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. The country, which is preparing to host the 2030 World Cup, intends to present itself in the best light as the host of a major national team tournament. As in the three previous editions, 24 national teams will take part in the competition.

Here is a preview of the matches that will be the highlight of the AFCON 2025 round 1 and are sure to give fans a real thrill.

- Advertisement -

DR Congo vs Benin, December 23

The DR Congo national team is riding high after its successful performance in the African World Cup qualification play-offs. The team is capable of surpassing its 2024 result and climbing higher than fourth place, but the key factor will be the competent distribution of resources: in March, the Leopards will face an inter-confederation play-off for a ticket to the World Cup.

The Benin national team came close to qualifying for the World Cup, and the disappointment of failing at the finish line only spurred the team’s ambitions. That journey proved that Benin are ready to tackle serious challenges and compete on equal terms with the strongest teams.

- Advertisement -

Odds: W1 – 1.694, X – 3.635, W2 – 6.02

Nigeria vs Tanzania, December 23

For the Super Eagles, the current AFCON is a chance to redeem themselves after two consecutive failures in the fight to qualify for the World Cup. In 2024, the Nigeria national team came within a whisker of the title, losing in the final, so now they will do everything to give their country the long-awaited victory. With a leader like Victor Osimhen, the team is focused solely on the trophy.

The Tanzania national team will participate in AFCON for the third time in a row, but this time the Taifa Stars are not content to merely qualify for the final phase of the tournament. The team hopes to make a splash and fight for a spot in the knockout stage.

Odds: W1 – 1.508, X – 4.01, W2 – 8.4

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea, December 24

Burkina Faso came close to qualifying for the World Cup, but the dream didn’t come true. The Stallions have had time to get over their disappointment and regain their strength for a new push. The team has reached at least the AFCON semi-finals four times and is now looking for an opportunity to take the next step forward.

Equatorial Guinea have their ambitions: each time the National Thunder have participated in AFCON, they have at least reached the knockout stage, and they hope to continue their tradition of successful performances.

Odds: W1 – 1.831, X – 3.515, W2 – 4.99

Côte d’Ivoire vs Mozambique, December 24

The reigning champions are in excellent form and have qualified for the World Cup with perfect defensive play. Obviously, Côte d’Ivoire are the favorites in the round 1 match.

But the Mozambique national team is saving its energy and hoping for the best. The lack of victories in the entire AFCON history is not a death sentence. Os Mambas are bound to break their unsuccessful streak, and every Africa Cup of Nations tournament proves that sensations are inevitable.

Odds: W1 – 1.385, X – 4.835, W2 – 9.75

Cameroon vs Gabon, December 24

Cameroon and Gabon’s dreams of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup vanished in the African play-offs. The teams will spend the coming summer without any qualifying matches, which means that December and January will be the perfect time for them to show their best form.

Cameroon are tired of failures and intend to bring out the best in the team. At the same time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina will do their utmost to achieve the highest result in their careers with the national team.

Odds: W1 – 2.112, X – 3.265, W2 – 3.975

Start the big game with a favorable offer from the best sports betting site. Register on 1xBet using the 1XSTANDARDGM promo code to get a 200% bonus for your first deposit of up to 12 000 GMD. Read our preview of the biggest battles in the AFCON round 1 and place your bets responsibly!