Pipeline Mosque Foundation gives 700 bedsheets to major hospitals

By Amadou Jadama

The Pipeline Mosque Foundation on Thursday presented 700 bedsheets to all major hospitals in the country.

The materials costing over D560,000.00 were formally presented at the Kanifing General Hospital for onward distribution to all other major public hospitals across the country. The donation is part of the foundation’s annual contribution to the health sector.

In addition to the items, the foundation, through one of its donors, Ahmed Diab, gave D50, 000 to the Kanifing General Hospital for the upkeep of its mortuary.

Basiru Drammeh, the CEO Kanifing General Hospital received the items and commended the Pipeline Mosque Foundation for regularly assisting the hospital for the past thirteen years.

He said the gesture will greatly improve the welfare and hygiene of the patients as well as reduce the cost the facility incur on purchasing of bedsheets.

Alhaji Alieu Badou Faye,vice president of the foundation, said: “The Pipeline Mosque Foundation is now an institution and in its benevolence mission has been looking for programmes that fits its mandate. Last week, we were at the prisons providing sugar, milk and other items for inmates so that they too can have good meals especially in this Holy month of Ramadan”.

Also, earlier, Mam Sait Njie a member of the Foundation said the Kanifing Hospital among others play an important role in the welfare of the people of the Gambia.

Ahmad Diab, the proprietor of the Emporium and enthusiastic donor of the foundation expressed a desire to help at any time possible.