Poetry in its purity and literature in its treasury

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Sidibeh

“Poetry is the journal of the sea animal living on land, wanting to fly in the air. Poetry is a search for syllables to shoot at the barriers of the unknown and the unknowable. Poetry is a phantom script telling how rainbows are made and why they go away.” These are not my words but the engrossing lines of Carl August Sandburg (January 6, 1879 – July 22, 1967); American poet, biographer, journalist, and editor from The Atlantic, March 1923.

Poetry can be a powerful teaching tool, helping students improve their literacy. It can also allow writers to express their emotions and allow readers to connect to those emotions. Poetry is also connected to aesthetics, or the exploration of what is beautiful in the world.

- Advertisement -

What is the value of poetry?

Poetry gives pleasure first, then truth, hidden in complex imagery and philosophy. Its language is charged, intensified and sophisticated. The imagery in poetic writing is what every poet should strive for to achieve in their literary craft.

What is poetry and its purpose?

- Advertisement -

Poetry is literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound, and rhythm.

Moving swiftly on, if you want to feel classical free verse, limerick, elegy, dirge, didactic, ode, acrostic, x-lined stanza, octave, septet, sestet, cinquain, tercet, couplet and even monostich as well as others – all compiled in one book with intellectual blessing, then endeavour to read this literary masterpiece titled: Dandruff.

Equally, after meticulously reading this book (DANDRUFF), you would be able to relate to the technical poetic lines of the late Lenrie Peters of Gambia, the rich imagery of Niyi Osundari of Nigeria, the Richard Ntiru of Uganda, the allusions of John Milton of England and the doyen of modern English literature alias The English Bard – William Shakespeare of England.

In fact, to have Gambia in your hand, Africa within your phalanges and the world under your tarsal, ‘Dandruff’ has it for you in glorious detail.

DANDRUFF is an anthology of poems with critical analyses authored by myself; a Gambian poet, debater, writer, and above all, a teacher. My name is Muhammed Sidibeh alias The Magnetic Poet.

In this book, I graphically explore the societal ills and thrills, the hits and the misses; the gains and the losses, the challenges and the opportunities; the lessons to be learned and the little joys that are being shared.

The book is couched in rich and evocative imagery as well as other fundamental poetic elements that will definitely get you thinking.

It is also a suitable book for almost every learner, especially African poetry enthusiasts or precisely those who want to live by poetry or take it for leisure.

As you look forward to reading this beautiful anthology of poems with critical analyses, you can now start pre-ordering the book by contacting the author on 2694165 / 3188077 or an email to [email protected].

It is important to emphasise that those who already pre-ordered the book will have it first before others, as it is first come first served basis.

To our international followers and supporters (UK, US and other continents in the world): note that we have received your emails and texts as regards your huge interest in this literary magnum opus (DANDRUFF).

Please be informed that the book will be equally published on Amazon for more international readers on the 1st, January, 2024, if ALLAH wills. Thus, you can make your order there too after the aforementioned date.

Note that the price of the book for upper basic and senior school students is now just D250 and for College or University Students or tertiary institutions and others, it goes for D400.

Payment can be done in either cash or via this Wave Account: (2694165 – Muhammed Sidibeh).

Delivery will be done as soon as payment is effected in the above account.

Thank you all for supporting Gambian literature.