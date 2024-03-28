Police arrest 5 students following Deeper Life school fracas

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked police investigation into an alleged fighting incident involving students at Deeper Life School in Kotu.

The video which surfaced online shows groups of students assaulting each other with one seriously beaten to the ground and unable to walk while begging for help. The students were seen armed with iron bars, hammers, cutlass, sticks and stones.

During the fracas one of the students from Deeper Life was reportedly injured and hospitalised. The students who sparked the incident were reportedly from Glory Baptist and West Africa Senior Secondary (WASS).

One of the videos shows two young men who identified themselves as members of “Rude Gang” threatening to stage another attack at Deeper Life School this Monday.

Last evening, the police issued a statement confirming the incident.

“The Kotu Anti-Crime Unit received a distressing report on March 27, 2024, regarding a violent attack on Deeper Life School students, resulting in severe injuries to one student who required hospitalization. In a swift response, ACU-Kotu deployed officers, leading to the arrest of five suspects. Additionally, a video surfaced implicating students from WASS and Glory Baptist School as potential suspects. While investigations are ongoing, the public, especially parents and school administrators, are urged to maintain peace and report any incidents that may jeopardize public safety.”