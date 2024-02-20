Police give update on killings, gun attack

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have said the suspect arrested in connection with a homicide case involving a British woman who was found killed in a building on Friday in Sinjang village, near Kunkujang Mariama in Kombo North, has confessed to carrying out the act.

Shaikna Chinedu went missing a few days before her body was discovered in an incomplete building under mysterious circumstances.

The police arrested a male suspect aged between 20 and 30 years old on Saturday.

Police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie told The Standard the suspect confessed that he murdered Shaikna and had also stolen properties from her residence.

“He [suspect] also admitted to have taken the victim’s mobile phone and sold it. His initial confession that he jointly committed the murder is not true; he confessed to committing the act alone,” Njie added.

Killer drummer on the run

The killing of the British woman was among the multiple cases of homicide cases recorded in the past few days.

One of these cases occurred in New Jeshwang where a man believed to be a Senegalese citizen and a drummer by profession murdered his friend and went on the run.

Police spokesperson ASP Njie confirmed the incident and added that the police are doing their utmost to apprehend the runaway suspect.

Mango tree suicide

Another homicide case occurred in the Central River Region after the body of a young man identified as Mama Salieu Suwareh was found hanging from a tree.

Police said investigation revealed that the deceased had a mental health issue and documents were shown to the police by the father to confirm that he was mentally ill.

“He [Suwareh] left his house as usual only to be seen later hanging from a mango tree behind the compound,” the police said.

Gunman, driver nabbed

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident after an unidentified gunman opened fire inside the residence of Mauritanian businessman Ali Sidi at Fajara.

The gunman who fired a shot in the air and reportedly physically assaulted the businessman fled in a getaway BMW car.

The police said two men – the driver and the alleged shooter – have both been arrested and are helping them in their investigation.