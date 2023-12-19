Police investigator tells court alleged PIU shooter confessed killing his colleagues

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

A police investigator, Ebou Sowe, yesterday informed the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, that Ousainou Bojang, the suspected killer of two PIU officers confessed to him that he killed his two colleagues; Sang Mendy and Pateh Jallow.

Ebou Sowe made this revelation whilst testifying before Justice Jaiteh as the 6th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial involving Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang.

Ebou Sowe told the court that he is attached to the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force in Banjulinding, West Coast Region.

He recalled that it was evening when they received information at the Anti-Crime Unit that three personnel of the Unit posted at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light junction were shot by an unknown person and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The witness told the court that upon receiving the information, they left for the crime scene where they arrived at about 21:45 hours.

He told the court that as an investigator, a quick analysis was made and interviews were conducted with some eye-witnesses, among them were three military officers who described the assailant as a tall slim guy, wearing ‘kaftan’.

The witness said the officers handed two empty cases of bullets to him, which they said were recovered and that they pursued the assailant but he escaped.

The witness told the court that he asked them which route the assailant took in escaping, they confirmed he ran heading to Sukuta direction and took the first bend on the right, after which he ran for some distance and entered into an incomplete building where they lost trace of him.

The witness told the court that the next day he returned to the scene to continue his investigations, and he went through the escape route to the uncompleted building where shoe print suspected to have been the accused person’s were seen and the forensic team was informed for further action.

Ebou Sowe asserted that during the entire process of reviewing the scene, another empty case and a live bullet was recovered.

The witness disclosed that about 14:00 hours on the 13th September, an information was received about the whereabouts of the accused person that he was somewhere in Senegal.

He said a team of police officers led by the Commissioner, Momodou Sowe was dispatched to Giboro to make necessary arrangement to visit Senegal and finally made a visit and they returned with the suspect, Ousainou Bojang to the Gambia.

The witness revealed that upon their return, a panel was constituted to look into the incident of which he was part.

The witness said the panel interrogated Ousainou Bojang where he admitted and confessed to have been responsible for the shooting of the three police officers and escaped to Senegal.

Police officer Sowe said when he was confronted about the murder weapon-the pistol and the dress he was wearing during the incident, the suspect revealed he wore a kaftan and that the pistol he used was thrown in an empty land before escaping.

Sowe told the court that he was instructed to obtain the accused person’s statement and the accused person gave a detailed narration of the incident.

The witness said on the 15th September, the death certificate of his comrades, Sang Gomez and Pateh Jallow were received at the Anti-Crime Unit confirming their death.

Hearing continues on the 16 January, 2024.