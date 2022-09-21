31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Gambia National news

Police, NEA kick off nationwide awareness on environment laws

The Gambia Police Force in partnership with the National Environment Agency have begun a seven-day sensitization across the country.

The weeklong awareness tour, which kicked off on Monday, would focus on the Anti-Littering Regulation and the ban on plastic bags order.

The partnership, themed “protect the environment for a healthy nation” is geared towards raising awareness on the subject matter.

The event started at Barra where the Police Commissioner  for the North Bank Region, Ansumana Kinteh and other senior players  in the sector were in attendance. 

The team proceeded  to Amdalai, where a similar engagement was done before heading to Farafenni.

The tour party is expected to have discussions with people in all regions in a bid to increase their knowledge on laws and regulations governing the environment.

Chief Inspector Alieu Jamanka, who is also the police deputy spokesperson, is coordinating the tour on behalf of the police.

