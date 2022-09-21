Another murder as 20-year-old killed in Sanchaba

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Two teenage boys have been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 20-year-old in Sanchaba Sulay Jobe.

The victim, identified as Amadou Saikou Bah, was allegedly stabbed to death.

Young Amadou’s killing is the sixth recorded in September alone, a trend that has caused panic among the public and concern over the authorities.

President Barrow and Interior Minister Seyaka Sonko have both expressed concern over the spate of killings in the country while the police warned people against illegally carrying weapons in public.

The reactions followed the gruesome murder of GCCI staff Momodou Lamarana Jallow, who was killed in a hotel room the night before he was scheduled to travel to Indonesia for studies.

A young lady, Kumba Sinyan, has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Confirming Amadou Bah’s murder yesterday, police said of the youngster suspects: “The two suspects are juveniles, both of whom are 17 years old, and are into vocational work – a welder and a mechanic.

We can confirm that both are arrested and a case file is already opened and transferred to the Child Welfare Unit of the police for further investigation and action.”