Monday, October 27, 2025
Gambia News

Police praised for professional handling of UDP welcoming event

Arret 26

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia police yesterday received praises from unexpected quarters with the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) expressing gratitude to the professionalism displayed by the GPF personnel during the welcoming procession of its leader on Saturday. It said the police effectively coordinated the event every well maintaining peace, security and public safety throughout the event.

The UDP also thanked the Banjul Airport authorities and members of the media for their support and collaboration in ensuring the smooth facilitation of the arrival arrangements and coverage respectfully.

The party further thanked its members, militants, and supporters for their patriotism, energy, and unwavering commitment to the party.

