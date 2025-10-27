7 new board members appointed for SOEs

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has appointed seven people to serve as board members of various State-Owned Enterprises namely, GNPC, GRTS, GIA, GCAA and NFSPM, formerly called GGC.

They are Omar Mboob, a chartered accountant appointed as chairman of the National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation (NFSPM) while Dr Malanding Jaiteh, a seasoned administrator and development practitioner is appointed as board member of the Corporation.

Mr Alieu Awe, a chartered accountant was also appointed board member to the GRTS board while Momodou Mustapha Fanneh, an economist is appointed board member of Gambia International Airlines (GIA),

Momodou Drammeh, a seasoned entrepreneur is appointed board member at the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) while Katim Touray, engineer and international consultant and Doudou Sulayman Mbye, a retired urban development planner are appointed board members of Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

In a statement, the SOE Commission which recommended the appointments to the president congratulated the appointees saying it is looking forward to their contributions in enhancing governance, accountability and performance across the various SOEs.

The Commission however explained that it “failed to recommend” the appointment of women candidates due to “lack of qualified” female applicants.