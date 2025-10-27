GPPC delivers over 280K books to MoBSE

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation GPPC on Friday delivered 286,033 textbooks to The Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, MoBSE. The books were printed through successful two- year collaboration between the Corporation, MoBSE and The Association of Gambian Authors for Schools AGAS, and fully funded by the Gambia government.

Alieu O Faal, board chairman of the GPPC in handing over the books to the Education Minister, Dr Habibatou Drammeh, said the event was just not a delivery but a national achievement that speaks volumes to our collective commitment to enhance access to education, spurring sustained development, and self-reliance”.

Mr Faal expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the trust and confidence placed in the GPPC deliver on this important national assignment.

“We extend special thanks to President Adama Barrow for his visionary leadership and strong commitment to education and national development. Under his guidance, we are proud to see essential educational materials being designed and produced in The Gambia, by Gambians, for Gambian students,” Faal said.

He further thanked Minister Drammeh and her staff for their tireless efforts and strategic leadership in ensuring that every child has access to quality learning resources.

“To AGAS, we say that with renewed confidence, we can now build a much stronger partnership for the greater good.” Chairman Faal said. The books would be distributed to senior secondary schools across the country free of charge. They covered dozens of subjects.