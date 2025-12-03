‘PPP is not dead’

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Veteran politician Duta Kamaso, former national president of the first republic’s ruling party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), has declared that the party is not dead and will never die or run out of relevance in the country.

Speaking at a recent regional congress held by the party in Brikama, a historic settlement in the history of the PPP on Saturday, Kamaso, a former NAM for Wuli East, said the PPP laid the foundation of this country both in terms of infrastructure and human capital development which is still multiplying and inspiring Gambians.

“Such a party cannot die and can never die because of what it has contributed to the building of the modern Gambian state,” Kamaso said.

She urged young members of the party to safeguard the legacy of the first leader of the party and head of state Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara and his colleagues who shaped the party’s history. She reminded delegates that the party’s history is anchored in leaders who “saved this country from slavery.”

Kamaso warned that the party’s survival now rests with its new generation, adding that they must not allow the PPP to die in their hands.

The gathering brought together delegates from eight constituencies, each represented by five members of the West Coast region tasked with electing a new regional executive as outlined in Section 25 of the party’s constitution.

Another speaker, Karafa Sambou described the long-awaited congress as a key milestone in the party’s rebuilding efforts. He noted that regional congresses were once a routine before the former regime’s takeover but had not resumed until now.

“This is the first time in many years that the region is holding a congress to elect its executive,” Sambou told delegates, calling the development an important step in the PPP’s reform agenda.

Speakers also highlighted the wider objectives of the congress, reviving regional structures, strengthening participation, and preparing the party for future political engagement.

National president Mbemba Nanko reflected on the PPP’s historical contribution to the country’s political evolution and said any rebuilding effort must honour that national legacy.

Delegates reviewed priority areas, including internal democracy, increased youth and women’s participation, and the reorganisation of regional operations.

Party leaders closed the congress by urging the new executive to carry out its responsibilities with commitment as the PPP works to strengthen its presence in the country’s most populous region.