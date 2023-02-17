PPP NAMES CANDIDATES FOR BANJUL, WEST COAST MAYORAL ELECTIONS

By Lamin Cham

After falling out with the governing NPP-led coalition over the upcoming local government elections, the Peoples Progressive Party has yesterday made good on its threat to go solo.

At a meeting last night, the party confirmed two candidates for Banjul and West Coast mayorship elections.

Uthman Jeng, the communication officer of the party, told The Standard that Ebrima Jawo has been confirmed as the PPP candidate in Banjul. He also said the party’s national president, Jainaba Bah, will contest in West Coast.

The PPP is also putting up over ten councillorship candidates across the country.

The former ruling party announced last month that it will contest the elections solo after the NPP overlooked them in a press statement outlining the coalition’s election programme.

The NPP admitted the omission was a mistake and has opted to reconcile with the PPP but yesterday’s development suggests the two parties have not come to terms. The PPP had maintained that it will not agree to anything that requires it to abandon contesting elections.