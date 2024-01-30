22.8 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

‘President cannot pardon people with adverse finding by a commission of inquiry’

33
- Advertisement -

Following the announcement of pardon for five former officials of the Jammeh government, Lawyer Lamin J Darbo has argued that only Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court, decides the issue of the validity of an adverse finding and it is a wholly judicial solution with no role whatsoever for the president.  Darbo further argued that the if it is intended to act as a pardon under the prerogative of mercy, that is not a tenable route as there must first be a criminal conviction before a pardon is legally triggered. “The Constitutional regime around an adverse finding never envisaged a presidential role akin to an amnesty as enumerated in these unlawful amendments. Rather than amend a moribund and largely inconsequential Act, the sections needing amendment are 200 through 206 of the Constitution, in particular section 204,” Darboe argued.

Previous article
Ex-NRP spokesperson decamps to UDP
Next article
GNPC hampered by lack of monopoly in oil business
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions