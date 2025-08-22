Presidential Adviser Mballow apologises over tribal comments  

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a rare admission of error by government officials, the political advisor to the president, Saihou Mballow who found himself at the centre of a controversy over comments he made, widely deemed to be tribal in nature, has apologised.

The normally soft spoken and calm official got over excited during an event called to sensitise Guinean migrant community on obtaining Alien Cards. He told his audience, mainly from the Fulani tribe, that they have nothing to fear because from President Barrow right down across the government, security and law making decision institutions are filled with members of the Fula tribe.

The comments sparked outrage among many Gambians who viewed them as divisive and tribalist.

The backlash was swift and intense with social media platforms buzzed with criticisms and public figures voicing their disapproval.

In response to the public outcry, Mballow issued a heartfelt apology, acknowledging that his words have caused hurt and division. He expressed deep remorse: “To anyone who felt hurt or offended by my remarks, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. Since the incident, I have reviewed the footage and reflected profoundly on my words. I acknowledge that my comments fell short of the standards expected of me, and I am truly remorseful,” he said.

He also said that his words were never intended to sow division, promote tribalism, or cause any form of discord.

“As human beings, we are all prone to error. What matters most is how we respond and grow from our mistakes. Moving forward, I will be more thoughtful and measured in my public engagements, ensuring that my words reflect the values of unity, respect, and inclusivity that we all cherish,” he said.