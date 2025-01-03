Presidential Media Dinner: Contextualising the dinner

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

Once again, we hear several voices proclaiming the importance of the dinner meeting that President Barrow organised on December 28. It was said to be historic even though we recall in March 2011 when former dictator Yahya Jammeh also suddenly invited media chiefs and editors to the State House.

Both events have been described as an opportunity for the government and the media to build better relations by creating better understanding between the two. Does that make sense? Therefore, on occasions like this, there is a need to go back to history and law so that we appreciate the meaning of what is happening. For example, on 25th July, 1994, Chairman Jammeh convened his first press conference after the coup. One of the keynote comments he uttered back then was for the media to criticise the junta if they go wrong. Less than one month later, on 19th August 1994, Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta were arrested for publishing the Foroyaa, and refusing to close it down as per Decree 4. Since then, we have seen how journalists were arrested, assaulted, tortured and killed while media houses were closed every now and again. Fast-forward to 28th January 2017 when Barrow also hosted his first press conference at the State House. He pledged that the media is free at last in The Gambia as he vowed to ensure press freedom. But since then, his government through the Gambia Police Force and his party officials have become notorious for threats and attacks against journalists such as arbitrary arrest and detention and imposing trumped up charges on them including brief closure of radio stations.

Not long ago Barrow himself sued journalists of the Voice newspaper for just reporting a legitimate newsworthy story about him. Over the years Barrow has made several threatening remarks against the media and journalists such as in October 2023 when he told a political rally that “If there was no democracy, Kerr Fatou wouldn’t have existed. If there was no democracy, Mengbe Kering Radio would not exist in The Gambia. And all radio stations that criticise the government would not exist either.”

Why would a president make such a remark when it is obvious that the constitution intends for The Gambia to exist as a democracy in which press freedom is guaranteed? The duty given to the media in Section 207 is to hold the government accountable for the people. Section 17 of the constitution imposes an absolute obligation on the president and the ensure state to protect fundamental rights and freedoms including freedom of the media. Therefore, what is the hype about this ‘Presidential Media Dinner’? A presidential dinner is not a constitutional obligation. But it is a constitutional and legal duty for the government to protect and open up to the media. Similarly, it is a constitutional and legal duty for the media to ensure that the government is transparent, honest and accountable. Is there a need for a dinner to establish those facts, and for both of them to fulfill their legal duties? Instead of a dinner, what must be said is that the Gambia government has been violating its constitutional obligations to protect the media. All indicators for press freedom in The Gambia show a downward trend.

Currently several journalists stand charged without ever going to court. Their phones were seized as they are placed under police bail. At the same time, several journalists and media workers have won court cases in which the government has been ordered to compensate them but failed to do so. The latest case is one involving Pa Modou Bojang. Gambians must stop indulging in ‘feel-good’ and ‘see-me’ pretences. No country develops by self-delusion. The government does not need any favour from the media just as the media does not need any favour from the government.

The relationship between the government and the media is clearly stipulated in the constitution, the Access to Information Act and the laws of the land. What is required therefore is for the government to uphold and abide by law and for the media to do their job unfettered, and not publicity stunts. The Gambia Press Union and indeed all media houses and journalists must be aware of their constitutional and legal duties. No one is a first, second, third or fourth estate in The Gambia. Rather the constitution establishes the media as an indispensable stakeholder just like the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary in the governance and development processes of The Gambia. The media is not secondary to or behind any entity in this country, by law. Thus, GPU and journalists must understand their position and role and not feel that they owe any favours or at the mercy of any person or authority in this country. This country will not develop by pretense and delusion. Only the truth, justice and accountability with full adherence to the rule of law will develop this country. The president and all public officials must be told that they are only required to abide by the law, perform their functions with diligence and professionalism, and guided by the values of patriotism, integrity, character, truthfulness and commitment. No more. No less. One can pontificate and rationalise that it is good to meet and talk and even dine. What must be recognised first and foremost though is that before even meeting, talking and dining, there are already clear roles and responsibilities that all parties must respect and uphold. So far, the government is not fulfilling their part, and there is no excuse for that. Everyone who attended that dinner has a historic and moral duty to uphold the facts and the law. History is recording. Finally, can the government disclose how much of taxpayers’ money was spent on the ‘Presidential Media Dinner’ event?