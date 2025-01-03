We declare 2025 The Year of Transparency and Accountability!

- Advertisement -

The EF Small Centre hereby wishes the people of The Gambia a happy new year for more freedom, justice and prosperity.

As we come to the end of the year, we wish to recognise the strides that have been registered in our country over the year. This year marks eight years since we voted out the Yahya Jammeh tyranny and with the support of Ecowas were able to remove him physically from power. Since then, until today, we recognise the steadfastness of our citizens in defending democracy and human rights. We appreciate the resolve of our media and civil society to hold the government accountable. We wish to echo the fact that the building and strengthening of democracy is a national imperative which falls squarely in the hands of all citizens as the sovereign power and owners of this country.

In the same vein, we wish to lament the slow progress of the transitional justice process and the low political will to consolidate democracy and good governance in our country. The state, especially the executive and the legislature have not demonstrated adequate will and commitment to upholding the Constitution. This is a major challenge that has weakened the effective protection and fulfilment of the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of citizens.

Thus, over the past year we have been disturbed by a number of challenges which have been ongoing since 2017. The increasing incidence of public sector corruption, inefficiency and abuse of office for which there is limited accountability remains a major challenge to democracy, peace and stability. While the civic space remains largely open and free, we note with concern frequent infringements on civil and political rights through arbitrary arrests, detention and trumped up charges against journalists, politicians, activists and other citizens. The blatant mismanagement of the environment through illegal allocations, degazetting and encroachments concerns us immensely. We are equally concerned at the perennial poor service delivery, and the gross misuse of public wealth on events, ceremonies, travel and purchase of vehicles among others. These ills have therefore resulted in aggravated and widespread poverty, deprivation, high unemployment, high cost of living, and inadequate opportunities.

Contrary to official narratives that the dire socio-economic conditions are due to external factors, we hold that these ills rather expose the weak adherence to the rule of law and lack of transparency and accountability in the public sector. This is a manifestation of a greater national malaise which is the leadership deficiency across the Government. The lack of political will to uphold and abide by the law is grossly weakening institutions and undermining our governance systems which has turned politics and public office into a place for self-aggrandisement to the detriment of the public.

This country was born as a republic on 24th April 1970 so that we could have a society in which all are born equal in rights and dignity and have equal access to opportunities and are equal before the law. This fundamental principle as stipulated in Section 1 of the Constitution is the basis of our sovereignty as citizens and a nation. Thus, the presence of inequality, poverty, exclusion and deprivation is a clear manifestation of injustices that undermine citizen and national sovereignty.

For that matter, EF Small Centre calls on the president and indeed all elected and appointed public officials and all politicians to uphold the values and standards of what truly constitutes politics and public service. Politics and public service are people-centred selfless vocations guided by principles. Therefore, politics require men and women of integrity and character.

As we enter 2025, the Government and society and all stakeholders within must recognize our individual and collective responsibility to the peace, progress and prosperity of the Gambia. Above all, the state must recognize their position and function as the primary duty bearers in this country to ensure that the rule of law prevails which will ensure the full protection and fulfilment of human rights and the equal enjoyment of goods, services and opportunities across the society.

In 1920, EF Small shouted: “No taxation without representation!” One hundred years today, Gambians now elect from among us our own representatives to run our institutions. The purpose of these institutions is to protect and fulfill our rights by providing us quality, accessible, and affordable goods and services, efficiently. We therefore urge public officials and the institutions to live by the principles and standards of good governance, effective management and professionalism as stipulated in the laws to perform and deliver accordingly.

We wish to urge all Gambians to be vigilant and active in defending the Constitution and the Republic as a right and a duty bestowed on us by the Constitution. Let us enter the Year 2025 with a renewed sense of patriotism and active citizenship to fully participate in national affairs. Let us be prepared to take full advantage of the laws, processes and structures in place to influence decision making and hold public institutions and officials accountable.

Considering the foregoing, we hereby declare 2025 The Year of Transparency and Accountability. We wish you all a happy and prosperous 2025 with more freedom and abundance.

Madi Jobarteh is the executive director of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ)