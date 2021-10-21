Prisons DG sent on leave

By Omar Bah

The director general of Gambia’s Prison Services, Ansumana Manneh has been sent on two months administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into a recent jailbreak.

Manneh has been instructed to hand over his office to his deputy, Momodou Jarju.

A statement issued by the Personnel Management Office indicated that the decision to suspend Mr Manneh was communicated to him on October 11th, 2021. No official reason was given for his suspension.

The country’s prisons have witnessed frequent inmate escape. Brusubi, Kanifing, Kairaba and Bundung were among police stations where the escapes occured.

Manneh was hired as Prisons DG when the change of government happened in 2016. He replaced David Colley.