26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 22, 2021
type here...
News

Prisons DG sent on leave

57

By Omar Bah

The director general of Gambia’s Prison Services, Ansumana Manneh has been sent on two months administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into a recent jailbreak.

Manneh has been instructed to hand over his office to his deputy, Momodou Jarju.

A statement issued by the Personnel Management Office indicated that the decision to suspend Mr Manneh was communicated to him on October 11th, 2021.  No official reason was given for his suspension.

The country’s prisons have witnessed frequent inmate escape. Brusubi, Kanifing, Kairaba and Bundung were among police stations where the escapes occured.

Manneh was hired as Prisons DG when the change of government happened in 2016.  He replaced David Colley.

Previous articleNHRC starts investigation into deaths at boarding school
Next articleWill policymakers put Pandora’s Papers back in the box?
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

VP LEADS QUEEN’S BATON RELAY

The Gambian leg of the Queen's Baton relay to Commonwealth countries peaked in Banjul yesterday with vice president Isatou Touray leading a symbolic race...

Tribal politics and tribalism in The Gambia:

What do we know about our mental health and mental illnesses?

Letters: Planting the seed of change

Will policymakers put Pandora’s Papers back in the box?

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions