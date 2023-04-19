Professor James N’Dow gets top British urological surgeons award

By Lamin Cham

One of the world’s most renowned urologist surgeon, Professor James N’Dow, a Gambian, is the recipient of the prestigious St Peters Medal, a rare and highly valued award and recognition from the British Association of Urological Surgeons, BAUS.

A statement conveying the message from the BAUS president Miss Jo Cresswell to Prof N’Dow, seen by The Standard, stated: “It is with great pleasure that I am writing, on behalf of the British Association of Urological Surgeons, to confirm that it was the decision of the selection committee that you be awarded a St Peter’s Medal of this Association for 2023. Having known you since our training days at Newcastle, like many I have been impressed and inspired to your enormous contribution to UK, European and Global Urology. This award is very well-deserved”.

The presentation of the St Peter’s Medal will take place during the BAUS annual meeting from the 19 June to 21 June, in Birmingham UK. Currently based in the UK, Professor N’Dow is the Adjunct Secretary General of the European Association of Urology and also a professor of Urological Surgery at the University of Aberdeen.

He is the founder and chairman of Horizons and deputy Lieutenant of the County of Aberdeenshire.

Professor N’dow is being awarded for his notable contribution to the advancement of urology.

James has returned to The Gambia several times a year since 2001 to provide charitable surgical services in the public government hospitals and maternal health centers, taking along a team of doctors, surgeons and nurses with him.

He soon realised after years of charitable work that this was not the long-term solution to sustainable quality health system strengthening in low resource settings; the poor (especially pregnant mothers) still lacked access to affordable quality healthcare and charitable efforts were not sustained. He therefore founded Horizons

http://www.horizonstrustuk.org), a innovative social enterprise funded by Development Banks alongside Private and Philanthropic Investments; a model designed to be a catalyst for sustainable systemic and permanent transformation of maternal and infant healthcare in West Africa and beyond, piloting in The Gambia first to learn lessons.

