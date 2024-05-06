Promotions at GRTS

- Advertisement -

There have been several promotions of staff in the management of national broadcaster Gambia Radio and Television Services, GRTS.

According to reports obtained from credible sources, Yankuba Jatta is now the new director of administration and human resources while Mass Senghore has been made director of engineering.

Elsewhere, Karaboulie Conteh is the director of news and current affairs while Jamo Sowe is director of procurement. Other promotions include Musa Sanneh as director of internal audit, Musa Samateh finance manager and Essa Jallow director of TV programmes.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the death of a former director general Malick Jeng has been announced on Saturday. He was 68. Mr Jeng had a long carrier in journalism which started at the former Radio Gambia in the mid-1970s .

In 1993, he was moved to State House where he served as press officer under both presidents Jawara and Jammeh.

In 1994, he was appointed director of the former National Tourist Office and later became director of marketing at the former Gambia Tourism Authority.

- Advertisement -

From the GTA, Mr Jeng moved to the United States Embassy in Banjul where he served as political-economic and commercial specialist for several years. On leaving the embassy, Mr Jeng became chief executive officer of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham- Gambia) promoting trade and investment between The Gambia and the United States.

In March 2021 he was contracted to become DG of GRTS for two years.