Protecting religious freedom in schools: The debate over student prayer

The debate over student prayer In many parts of the Gambia, the issue of student prayer in schools continues to be a contentious and divisive topic. On one side, there are those who argue that prohibiting prayer on school grounds is necessary to safeguard the separation of church/mosque and state. They contend that allowing organised prayer would amount to the government endorsing a particular religious viewpoint, which they see as unconstitutional.

On the other hand, proponents of student prayer rights argue that banning the practice infringes on students’ fundamental rights to freedom of religion and free expression. They contend that students should be free to pray individually or in small groups during non-instructional time, without fear of punishment or reprisal from school authorities.

Supporters of student prayer rights point to surveys showing that many students and their families want the option to pray in school. They argue that prohibiting the practice marginalises the religious beliefs of a significant portion of the student population. Additionally, they note that student-led prayer, as opposed to school-sponsored prayer, does not necessarily constitute a government establishment of religion.

Opponents counter that even student-initiated prayer can create a coercive environment, with students feeling pressure to conform to the majority’s religious views. There are also concerns that certain students may feel uncomfortable or excluded if overt religious practices are allowed in school.

Ultimately, the debate hinges on how to balance the competing principles of religious freedom and the separation of church/mosque and state within the schoolhouse gates.

As society continues to grapple with this complex issue, it will be important for policymakers, educators, and the public to engage in thoughtful, nuanced dialogue. The goal should be to find ways to protect the rights of all students, regardless of their religious beliefs or lack thereof, while preserving the secular nature of public education.

Saidou Anna Ibn Ahmad