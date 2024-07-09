Pupil shoots mate at Wellingara primary school

- Advertisement -

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Louis Moses Mendy, has confirmed a shooting incident at Wellingara Primary School.

“It is unfortunate that this happened, and the victim is in the hospital receiving medical treatment,” he said.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine what actions need to be taken.

Mr. Mendy, who condemned the incident, called on parents to inculcate discipline in their children.

“Parents need to take care of their children and screen them properly before going to school,” he told The Fatu Network.

Meanwhile, the police last night issued a short statement that they are investigating the incident which was reported by the vice principal of the school.

“The police quickly responded to the scene, recovered the weapon, and secured it.

The public will be duly informed of any developments as the investigation into the incident continues,” the statement said.