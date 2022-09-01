PURA validates 3-year strategic plan

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has validated its strategic plan 2022-2024 to enhance a robust regulatory governance system at a ceremony held at a local hotel.

The plan is aimed at improving regulatory governance, enhancing corporate governance and image, and enhancing infrastructure sharing mechanisms, improving quality of Petroleum services, and increasing access to electricity and water services.

- Advertisement -

Yusupha M. Jobe, Director General of PURA said the validation of the strategic plan is a result of collaborative work geared towards crafting a clear roadmap for the institution’s drive to the attainment of its mandate.

“In our journey to develop a Strategy Plan, a forum was held from 12th to 17th August 2021 with the theme: Setting the stage for our next move, turning the corner. This was necessitated mainly to assess where we were, where we intend to be and how we can move forward.”

He expressed that the consultative stages of the strategy plan had given PURA the opportunity to adequately interact, learn and solicit the input of both the staff and external partners resulting in interrogating and proffering viable solutions for effective regulatory governance systems.

- Advertisement -

“This huge achievement would not have been possible without the substantive support, guidance, and recommendations from our Board, external partners, staff, and overall, the consumers and general public through their feedbacks,” said PURA’s DG.

Mr. Jobe further explained that PURA is appreciative of the efforts in projecting the Authority.

DG Jobe remarked: “We are committed to deliver these results through a performance management framework that PURA can truly use to turn the corner in further impacting lives and significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.”

Mr. Alieu M. Ngum, Chairman Board of Directors of PURA, expressed gratitude to their stakeholders who took part in the consultation processes prior to the drafting of the validated strategy.

He informed the gathering: “It is in this context that, we return to you as our stakeholders who were with us and are here today to critically review and share your opinions as relates to your individual sectors.”

He reiterated that this strategy comes at a critical time when the Authority needs to make major changes to achieve regulatory effectiveness within a rapidly growing spectrum of services.

He disclosed that the validated strategy will enhance processes and give structured direction which is crucial to improving PURA’s activities, adding that this will enable the Authority to remain relevant, recognised and effective for now and in the future.

The validation ceremony was attended by stakeholders from diverse sectors.