Qgroup award business entrepreneurs

By Oumie Mendy

Qgroup Foundation in collaboration with The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), on Tuesday awarded D600,000.00 for the Winners and Runner ups for Youth Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Woman of the Year.

The gesture which took place at the Qcell headquarters on Kairaba Avenue aimed at recognizing entrepreneurs’ hard work and commitment to national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the handing over, Mrs Ansata Jah, the executive director of Qgroup Foundation said the Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Qgroup of companies through which there is streamline initiatives and interventions with the aim of contributing to national development.

According to her, the group since 2016 has been supporting initiatives focused on sustainable development in the areas of Education, health, youth and community development.

“We spend a considerable portion of our budget on education and health because we believe education is the only prerequisite to development and we all know that health is wealth. we support entrepreneurship, we support families in distress such as fire and floods and we support projects that uplift communities.

“Similarly when youth are empowered, they feel confident and capable. They become active contributors and collaborators, excited to explore their impact on the world around them,” Mrs Jah said, adding that it is only fitting for Qgroup to take the lead in empowering Women and Youth through this initiative.

She said the Foundation has given commitment to take the lead in championing a local content bill to protect indigenous businesses to offer women and youth the opportunity to expand their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the society.

She assured that the Qgroup of Companies through its Foundation will continue to work with key sectors of the society to contribute its quota to the national development.

Mrs Fatoumatta Jallow, representing GCCI, said youths and women continue to be the corner stone of job creation and social cohesion in The Gambia and therefore needs a conducive platform to grow.

She added that the GCCI avails its platform and will continue to allow youths and women businesses to access opportunities and to be recognized in their endeavors.

Mrs Jallow appreciated the Qgroup for its benevolence to business entrepreneurs and the business community at large.

Fatoumatta Njie, the winner of the young entrepreneur of the year, while thanking GCCI and Qgroup said the award is a motivation to her and other young business people and the cash prize will go a long way in improving her business.

Fatoumata Njie , CEO of Yaxare received the first cash prize D250,000 as the winner of Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Ida Saine Conteh, CEO of Ida’s Ideas Fashion and Design Institute received D250,000 for

Business Woman of the Year, while Kumba Daffeh of Tresor Women Warriors received D100,000.