Caribbean summit calls to end US embargo on Cuba

Bridgetown, Dec 7 (Prensa Latina) The VIII Caricom-Cuba Summit adopted this Tuesday the Bridgetown Declaration, which calls for an immediate end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo of the United States against that island, announced Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

This was indicated by Rodríguez in his account on the social network Twitter, in which he also indicated that the document signed in Barbados rejected the imposition of unilateral coercive measures.

A high-level Cuban delegation headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the meeting, who in the opening session expressed that “this meeting transcends formal relations and attests to our deep ties of brotherhood.”

A tweet from the Foreign Ministry of the largest of the Antilles specified that the text declares October 6 as Caricom-Cuba Day against Terrorism, in memory of those who died in the attack on the Cubana de Aviación plane that fell in Barbadian waters. that same day, in 1976.

The meeting took place this Tuesday in this capital, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, on December 8, 1972, between the first four independent territories of the English-speaking Caribbean and the largest of the Antilles.

Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago decided to formalize and strengthen ties with Havana after obtaining independence from the United Kingdom, and despite the regional isolation to which Cuba was subjected.

Those four countries led the founding of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in July 1973, an integration mechanism to which Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Monserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis also belong. , Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

Currently, Cuba maintains relations at the highest level with the States of the Community, based on respect, equality, cooperation and solidarity.

Throughout these years, collaboration with this regional mechanism has been aimed at key areas, such as health, education, agriculture, and combating climate change.

The Caricom countries maintain a historic position of rejection of the economic, commercial and financial siege of the United States against Cuba, and they manifest it in the United Nations and other international forums.