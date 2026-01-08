QUARTER FINALS IN AFCON 2025

- Advertisement -

By Hafsa Adil

Defending champions Ivory Coast became the last of the eight continental giants to set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal tie as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 nears its end in Morocco.

The action in the round of 16 had a bit of everything – from last-gasp winners, to a penalty shootout and one-sided goal fests – but the teams will now be more closely matched as the cream of African football rises to the top. Eight of the top 10 African nations are through:

⚽ Senegal

⚽ Mali

⚽ Morocco

⚽ Cameroon

⚽ Egypt

⚽ Nigeria

⚽ Algeria

⚽ Ivory Coast

Fixtures

Two matches each will be played on Friday and Saturday:

January 9

⚽ Mali vs Senegal at 5pm (16:00 GMT) – Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

⚽ Cameroon vs Morocco at 8pm (19:00 GMT) – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

January 10

Algeria vs Nigeria at 5pm (16:00 GMT) – Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Egypt vs Ivory Coast at 8pm (19:00 GMT) – Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Favourites

While holders Ivory Coast and Arab champions Morocco began the tournament as frontrunners for the title, Nigeria have jostled to the front with near-faultless performances in all their fixtures thus far.

Algeria have impressed by being the only team other than Nigeria to win all their matches, while Mohamed Salah-led Egypt have also lived up to their reputation of being a top-four African side.

Top goal scorers

At the end of the round of 16, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leads the charts with four goals from as many games, while five other players have scored three each.

⚽Brahim Diaz (Morocco): 4

⚽ Ademola Lookman (Nigeria): 3

⚽ Lassine Sinayoko (Mali): 3

⚽ Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco): 3

⚽ Mohamed Salah (Egypt): 3

⚽ Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): 3

⚽ Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): 3