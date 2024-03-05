Qur’anic teacher pleads guilty to raping student

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Alasana Bah, a Qur’anic teacher, has yesterday pleaded guilty before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court to raping his 13-year-old student in Brikama New Town.

Bah, 42, was arraigned before Magistrate Fatoumata Darboe Jaguraga accused of having sexual intercourse with his own student.

According to the prosecution led by Bangura, the accused, on 15 February, intentionally and under coercive circumstances engaged into a sexual act, raping a 13-year-old girl who at the time was his student.

When the charge was read to the teacher in his native Fula, he pleaded guilty, saying, “the charge read here against me is true.”

At this juncture, the trial magistrate Darboe ordered that Mr Bah should be remanded in police custody instead of Mile 2 prisons and adjourned the case for the prosecution to narrate the facts and sentencing.