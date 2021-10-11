Ramou Sabally explains reasons for quitting NPP

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Ramou Sabally, who recently quit the National Peoples Party, has been explaining what led her dramatic move to the opposition UDP.

Ramou was national women’s spokesperson of NPP and president of a women’s group calling themselves Barrow’s Sisters. A few months ago, she surprised everyone with a sudden decision to quit and join UDP.

Speaking at a UDP rally in Farafenni, Ramou Sabally said she left NPP because of the violent nature of the party, affected by internal wrangling and power struggle characterized by exchange of bitter insults and black magic.

“Currently, the NPP is in that kind of crisis. Unlike the NPP, the UDP is made of people with sound, decent and mature thinking who have welcomed me with maximum respect,” she said.

She said the UDP is always patient and the qualities of leadership in Darboe are far more superior to the mess created by President Barrow.

“President Adama Barrow has completely failed, not least because he lacks competent advisers. Let him buy colanuts and come back to his father Ousainu Darboe and apologise. Darboe is not his companion,” Ramou said.

She called on Gambian women to rise above trading insults in the name of politics, adding that those who engage in that must stop and apologise.

She warned that if Gambians mistakenly vote for President Barrow, they will regret it for a long time. Ramou commended the people of Baddibu for the welcome and urged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that UDP forms the next government.