Rape suspect’s bail revoked

By Binta A Bah

The High Court in Banjul has revoked the bail of a man accused of rape more than two years ago and ordered for his remand at Mile 2 Central Prisons.

The Madiana man looked saddened as the judge announced that he was not going home due to the serious nature of the allegations against him.

The maximum penalty for rape is life imprisonment.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh informed him that he was earlier granted bail because there was no charge before the court.

“By the nature of the charge before the court now, I hereby revoke the bail of the accused person and order that he be remanded at Mile 2 Central Prisons,” he said, adding that the bailiff at the court will facilitate the accused person’s transfer to the prisons.

The accused person is charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault. He couldn’t react to the accusation since he was not represented in court. The state was represented by S. Camara.

Meanwhile, Justice Jaiteh has ordered that a letter be sent to Legal Aid to represent the accused person.

He is expected to take his plea when the case resumes on October 13.