Judge refuses to recuse from NIA trial

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara has dismissed application filed by ex-officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to recuse herself from presiding over their criminal trial.

In her ruling yesterday, the trial Judge stated that she would not step aside and will continue to sit on the matter.

The trial, which started in 2017, has now reached a stage where the state had closed its case after calling 35 witnesses and tendering several exhibits to prove its case and the defence too, with the three accused persons, Sheikh Omar Jeng, Babucarr Sallah and Tamba Masireh testifying.

However, not long ago, the accused persons demanded the trial judge recuse herself from the case as they have no confidence in her.

Their application was naturally opposed by the state lawyers led by Antounman A.B Gaye.

Meanwhile, the trial itself has been adjourned to 18th October for the remaining accused persons to open their defence.

