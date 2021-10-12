31.2 C
DR Ceesay challenges presidential candidates to debate

DR Ceesay challenges presidential candidates to debate

195

By Omar Bah

Citizens’ Alliance presidential candidate, Dr Ismaila Ceesay has challenged his fellow politicians to accept debates after the nominations next month.

Nomination of presidential candidates will begin on October 30 and the former University of The Gambia political science lecturer has already set the pace by facing Halifa Sallah of PDOIS in a debate on the failure of Coalition 2016.

“As we edge closer to nominations for the Dec. 2021 elections, successfully nominated candidates must subject themselves to at least one national debate,” Dr Ceesay said.

According to him, the stakes around the presidential election are “too high for us to get it wrong this time. And we have gone too far to turn around.”

