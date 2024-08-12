Rawda leaders urge splinter group to conform to principles of association

- Advertisement -

The incumbent leadership of Rawdatul Majaalis has dismissed the action of a splinter group which last week declared they have elected a new executive under Bamin Jaiteh, replacing Sheriff Nano Hydara- led executive.

The group said they relied on the constitution of the association which mandates the co -founders to intervene and resolve disputes in the absence of a consensus among members. They further said 19 out of 33 such co-founders have selected Bamin Jaiteh and others to take over since an AGM could not be held.

Addressing these issues at a press conference in Brufut on Saturday, the first vice president of Rawda Mamadou Lamin Yaffa, said the splinter group’s action shows total ignorance of the workings of the association and a general lack of understanding on their part.

”In the first place, the principles under which Rawda was formed do not allow elections, but selection based on consensus. Secondly, the rule they are relying on and quoting, (about the role of the co- founders) is not applicable in this case. That rule covers the process of removing an executive member for misconduct and does not cover the process of selecting a leader or an executive committee,” Yaffa said.

He said even though the action of splinter group tantamount to a rebellion against authority, the leadership of Rawda will continue to pursue dialogue with the aim of holding an AGM where leaders can be selected on consensus as laid down by the principles of the association.

Rawdatul Majaalis is an influential group of imams and Muslim leaders protective of the long standing Majaalis system and a powerful rival to the Supreme Islamic Council with which it has a deep ideological difference.