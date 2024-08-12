Indian company to support governance in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Leading Indian IT consulting company, CSM Tech, is set to drive efficiency and transformation in governance in The Gambia with a cutting-edge human resources management information system (HRMIS).

The Odisha-based CSM Tech has bagged a contract from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to design and implement a comprehensive HRMIS as part of the Gambia Fiscal Management Development Project. The company will prepare a strategy for rollout of the system across all ministries, departments and institutions.

The World Bank-funded project aims to modernise and strengthen the fiscal management framework, aligning it with international best practices to facilitate sustainable economic growth. Founder and CEO of CSM Tech Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said the partnership with the government of The Gambia is a significant step towards modernising public service delivery in West Africa.

“We are not only streamlining the process by implementing a state-of-the-art HRMIS but also laying the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and responsive government. We are proud to be at the forefront of Gambia’s digital transformation by creating a model for public sector modernisation across the region,” he said.

The project is a component of the integrated financial management and information system.

A source at the Gambia’s finance ministry said the project would be implemented by the Personnel Management Office under the Ministry of Civil Service.