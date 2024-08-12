PURA signs MoU with Côte D’ivoire telecoms regulator to enhance communication roaming services

- Advertisement -

Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the telecommunications regulatory agency of Cote D’ Ivoire ARTCI to enhance mobile communication roaming services for citizens of the two countries.

The MoU is in line with the Ecowas regulation on roaming on public mobile communications networks which was adopted in 2017 with the objective to reduce the tariffs Ecowas citizens pay for mobile voice, SMS and internet services when travelling in the region.

National regulatory authorities of the telecommunications and ICT sector in member states are tasked with obligations towards the implementation of the regulation in order to consolidate regional cooperation and foster access to smooth communication across West Africa.

The signing ceremony was preceded by a technical working meeting between PURA, ARTTCI and mobile network operators in the Gambia (QCell, Africell, Comium, Gamcel, Giraffe) and (MTN, Orange, MOOV) from Cote D’Ivoire.

“This agreement will enable mobile users to enjoy affordable roaming services while traveling between our two countries, thereby promoting increased connectivity, communication and economic activities,” PURA Director General Dr Njogu Bah said at the signing ceremony. He added that with this agreement, consumers will no longer be burdened by high roaming charges, making it easier for them to stay connected with their loved ones, conduct business and access essential services while traveling.

Dr Bah expressed optimism that the signing of this MoU will pave way for greater cooperation between the two countries setting a positive example for other member states to bring tangible benefits to community citizens and contribute to the broader development of the continent.

The MoU defines terms and conditions for implementation of the agreement by both countries on roaming on public mobile communication networks.

It also outlines regulations on retail charges, roaming links and fraud management and mechanisms to resolve disputes when they arise.

ARTCI’s Director of Economics Studies and Prospective Activities Fofana Izncine, described the signing of the MOU as a step in the right direction reflecting the commitment of the two countries to provide effective communication means for their citizenry.

He urged operators to ensure the deadline for the implementation of the MoU slated for September 30th 2024 is achieved.