Re: Adviser says Barrow actively engaged in addressing Middle East crisis

Dear Editor,

Geopolitical engagement needs leadership that is engaged and highly networked. A leader who skips important global meetings and delegates envoys to attend on his behalf lacks leverage, clout and authority to mediate sensitive issues such as the Iran crisis. If emirs, sultans and crown princes who are endowed with petrol dollars can’t swing the pendulum as their home lands are under attack, I see no way The Gambia or any inconsequential leader can be the game changer in this ongoing Game of Thrones engulfing the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

I guess this headline is for local consumption. We are not fools and I remind the bearer of this grandiose claim that self-gratification and embellishment are for the foolhardy. Bou len foyeh soun khell yee because Gambians are not as dumb as those dimwits who parade such falsehoods. The peddling of such kind of messages help bloat the egos of our leaders leading to their disconnection from reality. I pity him for he is ill-advised and misdirected.

Nyang Njie

Fajara

Ousmane Sonko is repeating the Darboe mistake

Dear Editor,

The Barrow versus Darboe political faux pas in The Gambia is on the repeat in Senegal between Diomaye and Sonko. Sonko is repeating the Darboe political mistake: the wrong interpretation of democracy. Sonko has boxed himself into a difficult political corner like Darboe did. Diomaye and his co political conspirators against Sonko are now convinced that Sonko will not move a no-confidence vote against Diomaye. The rest is down to history and time.

Sonko and Pastef are setting themselves up for another unnecessary political struggle: this one is set to be more difficult and more deadlier than the brutalities unleashed by Macky, the devil! Macky wants the UN secretary general job, who cares?

Sonko and Pastef should move a no-confidence vote against Diomaye or else…!

Darboe upended his own political career when he said that Barrow was elected for five years according to the constitution against what Gambians voted for in the general election.

Sonko and Pastef still held the majority in Senegal’s parliament. How long that will last is anyone’s guess. The window of Sonko and Pastef having any political leverage over Diomaye is closing down rapidly fast. Barrow closed down Darboe’s political leverage window over him by “brown enveloping” some UDP NAMs and killed the UDP majority in parliament.

Sonko and Pastef still have a little political timeframe to turn the political heat on Diomaye and turn things around. If not, be prepared for another lost opportunity in a great statesman and politician in Sonko.

Sonko is repeating the Darboe political mistake by subjecting himself and Pastef to the wrong presentation and interpretation of how a democracy is governed. The only thing going for Sonko is that he has the majority political support in the country. But that might not be good enough to save him from his political enemies. Why not move a no-confidence vote against Diomaye?

Diomaye is a complete idiot, he does not know anything about anything.

Diomaye is being misled by France, Macky and the low IQ imbeciles in Senegal calling themselves politicians and academics. But it’s Sonko who is repeating a grave political mistake. I hope he learns fast and redeems himself and Pastef from repeating the Darboe mistake.

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

Scotland