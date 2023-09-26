REAL GETS PLAYER FROM HISTORY

Adama Njie, the son of late Real de Banjul icon, Saihou Momodou Njie, has signed for the club on a three-year contract, joining from second division side Kanifing East FC.

The midfielder was elated to follow in the footsteps of his father, Saihou Momodou Njie, who was the first goalkeeper of Real de Banjul in 1966 and also one of the founding members of the club.

Adama could not hide achieving his dream of signing for the City Boys saying that: “I’m proud to follow my father’s footsteps in playing for Real de Banjul. To be honest it is a dream come true for me because Real de Banjul is one of the best teams in the league and in the country, it wasn’t a difficult decision because I feel like this is the right time for me to join the club.”

Asked whether he feels ready for the demands and challenges that comes with being a Real de Banjul player, Njie said: “I’m ready to compete in the highest level of Gambian football, I know Real de Banjul is a top team with top players with high demands but I’m ready for this challenge in my career. I’m very, very, excited to represent this club and I can’t wait to meet my new mates and the whole squad.”

Adama, who is a defensive midfielder but also versatile and comfortable, playing the left centre-back role, said that he is a “box to box midfielder with high energy on and off the ball”.

He added that: “I’ll give my all for the team to try and win all the trophies available, I believe with the help of God and the support from our fans, we can do it!”

Real de Banjul Club President William Abraham was an elated man after seeing the son of a club icon putting pen to paper and following in his father’s footsteps.

“I feel very, very delighted to see the son of an ex-Real de Banjul player and one of the founding members, join our club. Although we will love to see our kids grow up through our academy systems and rise to the highest level, which is the first team in the first division, this is what we are trying and hopefully one day, we will succeed,” he said.

He added: “I hope Adama will follow the footsteps of his father who was a real gentleman, he was very dedicated to the club up to the time he left us and sadly passed away. Ever since he (the late Saihou Momodou Njie) was always one of the advisers to the club. He was a great man and always spoke about patience, togetherness and continuity. These were his words whenever we sat down in a gathering with the elders of the club.”

“So, for me, the signing is great achievement. I would like to thank Kanifing East FC for their collaboration on this and making it smooth for us to bring Adama Njie home,” Abraham concluded.

Real de Banjul media