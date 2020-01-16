Red Cross presents new ambulance services to President Barrow

The secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mr Elhadj As Sy on Tuesday made a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow who is also a chief patron of the Gambia Red Cross Society, GRCS.

Mr Sy updated President Barrow about the activities of the organisation, discussed what they have to offer to better accompany the GRCS in its humanitarian mission and to solicit his support.

President Barrow commended GRCS for supporting government’s efforts and assured them of his government’s support. The closed door discussion was followed a presentation of a new ambulance service, which was recently commissioned for The Gambia.

After inspecting the sample ambulance and its in-built facilities, Mr Barrow applauded the initiative and assured them of creating the enabling environment for the creation of such services and improving on the existing ones.

It is the first time in history that Red Cross ambulances in The Gambia will provide Intensive Care services as they escort patients to hospitals.

Speaking to the press corps after an audience with the president, Mr Elhadj As Sy explained: “The ambulance can provide services that you can find in an ICU unit. People used to see ambulances transporting patients without treating them. This one treats on the spot and provides all the necessary care on the go.”

An outpatient clinic is currently being built at GRCS headquarters in Kanifing with the aim of providing quality primary health care services to unburden the E.F. Small Teaching Hospital from providing such.

Mr Sy reiterated their federation’s commitment to Red Cross while soliciting the support of the government, private institutions and individuals to enable the ambulance services available in the entire country.

Other members of the delegation comprised the President of the GRCS, Mr Jato Sillah, secretary Alasan Senghore and others.

Source: State House