Reflection on the manhandling of Kebba Madi Bojang

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Dear Editor,

I strongly condemn the reported brutal treatment of Kebba Madi Bojang, leader of the National Democratic Party, by officers of the Gambia Immigration Department.

Regardless of political affiliation, no Gambian should be subjected to violence, humiliation, or degrading treatment by those entrusted with public authority.

The uniform of the state must never become a licence for abuse. Law enforcement officers have a duty to uphold the law, but they must do so within the law, with discipline, restraint, professionalism, and respect for human dignity.

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The videos and reports circulating are deeply disturbing. They raise serious questions about the conduct of our security institutions, especially as The Gambia moves closer to another election cycle. At such a sensitive time, state institutions must be seen to be neutral, lawful, and professional. They must never appear to be instruments of political intimidation.

I call for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into this incident. The officers involved must be identified, and where misconduct is established, appropriate disciplinary and legal action must follow. Justice must not only be promised; it must be seen to be done.

This moment should remind us why The Gambia urgently needs serious security-sector reform. Our security forces must be servants and protectors of the people, not agents of fear. Public trust cannot be built through force, intimidation, or silence. It can only be built through accountability, professionalism, and respect for the rights of every citizen.

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A democratic society must never normalise brutality. Whether one is a political leader, a supporter, or an ordinary citizen, every Gambian deserves dignity, protection, and justice under the law.

Amadou Jaiteh

Serekunda

Reene’s alleged forceful removal constitutes an international crime

Dear Editor,

The Gambia Immigration Department’s management must respect the high court’s injunction allowing Muhammed Reene to remain in The Gambia pending the court’s verdict. It is common knowledge that the department intends to secretly prepare Mr Reene for removal, based on directives from the Ministry of Interior, for a personal vendetta rather than in accordance with the laws of our republic.

This situation is becoming increasingly politicised, and I personally urge the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department not to succumb to this politically motivated kidnapping and repatriation of a non-hostile immigrant who has lived in and contributed to Gambian society, benefiting both the NPP and numerous individuals. It is essential to uphold the law rather than cater to individual interests to leave a positive legacy.

The primary international legal safeguard against the forceful removal or deportation of an immigrant is the principle of non-refoulement. This fundamental principle of international law prohibits states from expelling or returning individuals to territories where their life or freedom would be threatened, or where they face a risk of torture, persecution, or other irreparable harm. This principle is firmly established across several key frameworks, including the 1951 Refugee Convention, which explicitly protects refugees from being returned to countries where they face persecution in Article 33.

Additionally, customary international law universally binds all states, regardless of their ratification of specific treaties, while international human rights law, as enshrined in treaties such as the Convention Against Torture and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, explicitly prohibits returning individuals to places where they would be in danger of torture or enforced disappearance.

Ensa A B Ceesay

USA