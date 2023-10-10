28.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...
Gambia News

Rights activist Madi Jobarteh arrested

782
spot_img
- Advertisement -
image 57

By Alagie Manneh

Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of prominent human rights activist and political commentator, Madi Jobarteh, days after his house was placed under ‘police surveillance’.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon but his whereabouts remain unknown. He has not been charged with any offense, police said.

- Advertisement -

Police PRO cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo declined to disclose where the rights activist is being held, saying the police are investigating the matter.

“Madi Jobarteh is currently under police custody relative to his posts/comments on social media,” he said, without specifying what comments or posts.

Previous article
Banjul murder suspect arraigned
Next article
FaBB gives full scholarships to 10 UTG students
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions