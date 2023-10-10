Rights activist Madi Jobarteh arrested

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of prominent human rights activist and political commentator, Madi Jobarteh, days after his house was placed under ‘police surveillance’.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon but his whereabouts remain unknown. He has not been charged with any offense, police said.



Police PRO cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo declined to disclose where the rights activist is being held, saying the police are investigating the matter.

“Madi Jobarteh is currently under police custody relative to his posts/comments on social media,” he said, without specifying what comments or posts.