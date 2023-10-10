Banjul murder suspect arraigned

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors have yesterday pressed a murder charge against Omar Frazer, a 32-year-old man from Banjul.

Mr Frazer was arraigned before a magistrate for allegedly killing one Kebba Ndoye by stabbing him with a broken bottle on his neck.

Mr Frazer was however unrepresented in court and did not take his plea.

According to the indictment filed by the police prosecuting officer, Superintendent Amadou Keita, the incident occurred on October 4 at about 6am in Banjul.

Presiding magistrate Krubally said: “Since the charge sheet before me is murder, I have no jurisdiction to hear and proceed with this case. I will not even entertain the plea taking of the accused. Instead, pursuant to Section 62 of the criminal procedure code, I hereby refer this matter to the high court for assumption of proper jurisdiction. In premise, I hereby order that the accused Omar Frazer be remanded at the State Central Prisons, pending the mentioning of this case at the high court. The registrar of Banjul magistrates’ court is ordered to immediately transfer this matter to the central registry of the high court.”