FaBB gives full scholarships to 10 UTG students

By Lamin Cham

The First Lady’s foundation, FaBB, has yesterday conferred full scholarships to ten female students of the University of The Gambia. The beneficiaries include both young ladies and mothers pursuing degree courses in different fields of study.

At a joyous occasion in her office, Madam Fatou Bah-Barrow congratulated the students and registered her office’s commitment and her own passionate desire to empower women in all fields.

”I want to assure you that FaBB will sponsor your course from start to end at the UTG. All what I love to see is you work hard and get good results,” she enticed the beneficiaries. Madame Bah- Barrow said one of the objectives of the First Lady’s office is to provide such humanitarian and social services for deserving citizens to equally enjoy their full potentials in all fields of endeavour.

The minister of higher education, Professor Pierre Gomez thanked the First Lady for her wonderful intervention to complement government’s efforts in making education accessible to all especially women.

Prof Gomez disclosed that the scholarship has come as a divine intervention for some of the beneficiaries who would otherwise have found it hard to continue with their education at the university. The minister urged the students to be good examples so that the First Lady would be inspired to extend similar assistance to others. The Permanent Secretary at the Office of the First Lady Halima Tambadou thanked Madam Barrow and extolled the young women to keep working hard. The ceremony was chaired by Musa Sise, board member of the FaBB foundation. In addition to education, the foundation had made huge interventions in the health sector, providing medical care both at home and abroad to numerous Gambians.