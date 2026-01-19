Rising fire outbreaks: a call for urgent preventive action

- Advertisement -

The increasing frequency of fire outbreaks in recent weeks and months is deeply alarming and demands urgent national attention. Across communities, markets, homes, and business premises, fires have left a trail of destruction – claiming lives, destroying property, and pushing already vulnerable families into deeper hardship. These incidents are not just unfortunate accidents; many are preventable, making the situation even more troubling.

One of the major causes of these fires is poor electrical wiring, illegal connections, and the unsafe use of electrical appliances. In many cases, overloading of sockets, use of substandard cables, and lack of regular inspection contribute directly to outbreaks. The situation is worsened by careless handling of fire sources such as candles, charcoal stoves, gas cylinders, and open flames, especially in crowded residential areas and markets.

Preventing these fires requires coordinated and sustained efforts. The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services must intensify public education on fire safety, early detection, and emergency response. Their presence should not only be felt during emergencies but also through regular community outreach, drills, and inspections.

NAWEC, on its part, must strengthen monitoring of electrical installations, crack down on illegal connections, and ensure that consumers are adequately informed about safe electricity usage.

Local government authorities, market committees, community leaders, and the media also have a crucial role to play. Awareness campaigns in local languages, radio programmes, school-based education, and community meetings can significantly improve public understanding of fire risks and prevention methods.

Simple measures such as installing fire extinguishers, creating clear exit routes, and knowing emergency contact numbers can save lives.

Ultimately, fire prevention is a shared responsibility. While authorities must lead, citizens must also adopt safer practices and take warnings seriously. Without decisive action now, the human and economic cost of these fire outbreaks will continue to rise – an outcome the nation can ill afford.

Let all relevant authorities, schools, CSOs and all citizens endeavour to create awareness on fire safety so that the harm and destruction caused by fire is minimised if not totally eradicated.