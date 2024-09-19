Road to 2026

- Advertisement -

In recent times, there has been a lot of talk on the media – both print and electronic – about the upcoming election in 2026. There are a lot of speculations as to who will run for office and who will not run especially in the two main political parties in the country.

In the camp of the United Democratic Party (UDP), many people have speculated that the leader, Mr. Ousainu ANM Darboe, will not contest as he will give chance to a younger candidate. It is not clear on what basis such people make these claims as no official statement from the UDP has given such an indication.

President Adama Barrow on the other hand has plainly made his intentions of contesting in the election very clear. There are calls of course from different quarters for him to step down after serving for two terms.

A new perception is emerging around the world that older politicians should give way to younger ones so that there will be new thinking, which it is said, the world needs to progress and move away from the current challenges being faced globally.

The stepping aside of President Joe Biden to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to run for office in America’s coming elections has renewed these calls around the world. Many people saw it as an opportunity to call their older political opponents to give way to the younger ones – be they in the ruling parties or in the opposition.

Democracy, it is said, is the best form of government as it allows everyone to have the right to vote or be voted for provided they meet the set criteria. It is important however to remain calm and peaceful at all times no matter what the situation is. It calls for, and provides for the rule of law to exist in the society.

This is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity.