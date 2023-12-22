Sabally speaks after defection to NPP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The former campaign manager of the opposition United Democratic Party, Momodou Sabally, who defected to the governing NPP on Tuesday, has denied claims that he resigned because he was offered a position by President Adama Barrow.

Speaking to King FM News a few hours after leaving the State House where he officially announced his decision to join the NPP, Sabally said his survival is in the hands of God.

“I was out of work for seven good years but I thank God that I have never lacked livelihood in my house. I have served in several other positions before but the enjoyment I had over the past seven years is incomparable. I was with President Barrow a few hours ago and he has not given me a single butut neither offered me a job. The only thing the president told me is that he wants the best for the country,” he said.

Sabally said he joined the ruling National People’s Party to help President Barrow accomplish his development aspirations for the country.

Following yesterday’s meeting, Sabally was handed a pick-up vehicle and renamed from his UDP sobriquet ‘Baba La Commando’ to ‘Barrow La Generalo’.

He said the NPP has followed him for far too long but he had refused.

“The party I left gave me all the necessary support and love but I have realised that it is time for me to change directions and join President Barrow to help him develop this country. It is a difficult decision to resign from the UDP and I want to thank the party and its executive for the support and respect they accorded me, especially the secretary general Ousainu Darboe,” he said.

Sabally said his resignation letter was short because when leaving a party that has given him so much it is important to know what and what not to say.

“So, I have nothing bad to say about the UDP,” he added.

Reacting to Sabally’s resignation, the UDP administrative secretary Alhagie S Darboe said though the party didn’t see Sabally’s resignation coming, they are the least bothered.

“People have previously left the UDP but that has only emboldened it. I can assure you that the UDP is a party with principles. I only know that he left the UDP where he goes is none of my business and I am not bothered and I can assure you that the party has no regrets,” he said.