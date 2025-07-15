Safety ofchildren in daaras

- Advertisement -

The recent spate of tragic incidents in daaras—local Islamic schools—across the country has reignited a long-standing concern: the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to these institutions. Daaras have historically played a vital role in providing religious education, often in rural or underserved communities. However, the rising number of reported cases involving child neglect, abuse, and even fatalities demands immediate and sustained attention.

First and foremost, the government must take the lead in establishing and enforcing minimum safety and care standards in all learning environments, including daaras. While respecting religious traditions and cultural values, it is essential that these institutions are not left unregulated. Every child, regardless of where they study, deserves protection from harm, access to clean food and water, adequate shelter, and a safe learning environment. A national policy that defines and monitors child welfare in informal and religious schools is no longer optional—it is urgent.

Moreover, local authorities and community leaders must be part of the solution. Traditional and religious leaders hold great influence and can play a constructive role in promoting reforms. Community-based inspections and reporting mechanisms could help identify and address issues early, preventing tragedies before they happen. Equally important is the role of parents. Parents have the primary responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and must be empowered with knowledge and support to make informed decisions about where and how their children are educated.

Training and capacity building for daaras’ instructors (ustazes or marabouts) should also be prioritised. Many run these schools with little or no formal training in child development, safety, or pedagogy. Equipping them with basic skills in these areas, as well as sensitising them to child rights and modern educational standards, would benefit both the teachers and the children under their care.

Finally, civil society organisations and the media must continue to shine a light on the issue, not to shame, but to advocate for reform and accountability. Public pressure is often the catalyst that prompts institutional change.

The safety of children should be non-negotiable. Respect for religious instruction and tradition can—and must—coexist with a firm commitment to child protection. It is time to act, not only to prevent further loss of life but to build a safer, more compassionate educational system for all our children.