Sainabou Mbye & Co to appear today on manslaughter charges

By Bruce Asemota

Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dambelly will formally be arraigned before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the high court today on manslaughter charges.

The particulars of offence stated that Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dambelly on the 4th July, 2022 at Brusubi unlawfully and with negligence left one Muhammed Mbye, a two-year-old child locked in a vehicle for four hours and as a result of which he died.

Meanwhile, in a separate but emotionally linked case, Sainabou Mbye’s ex-husband, Bubacarr Keita alias Bob would appear on Wednesday, the 5th October, 2022 for continuation of his rape trial before Justice S.M Jallow.