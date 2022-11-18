Sainabou Mbye’s no-case submission set for ruling

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has adjourned the criminal trial involving Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dembilly to December 6th 2022 for ruling on the no-case-to-answer submission filed by the defence.

The defence and the prosecution adopted their briefs of arguments and defence, led by senior lawyer Ida Drammeh, urged the court to uphold the defence arguments and uphold their no case to answer submission and acquit and discharged the Sainabou Mbye and co accused persons.

The prosecution, represented by A.M Yusuf, urged the court to uphold the prosecution’s brief of argument and called upon the accused persons to open their defence, noting that they have a case to answer.

It could be recalled that Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dembilly are accused of manslaughter and are alleged on the 14th July, 2022 at Brusubi, to have unlawfully and with negligence left one Muhammed Mbye, a two-year-old boy locked in a vehicle for four hours and as a result of which caused his death.

The prosecution called eight witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove the charges against the accused persons and closed their case.

After the prosecution closed its case, the defence opted to file a submission of no case to answer which was adopted yesterday and the matter was adjourned for ruling on the 6th December, 2022.